People in Madison waiting for floodwater to go down

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Flooding troubled started in Madison on Thursday and continues into Friday.

Silver Creek is up and covering streets across the city.  There are homes surrounded by water on the south end of Madison as well. 

City officials say there haven’t been any emergency evacuations, though some people have voluntarily evacuated. 

They reminded people that there is a $250 fine for going around barricades that block flood streets.

If you need assistance with anything related to the flood in Madison, you are asked to call 211. 

The City of Madison will be assisting with flood cleanup.  Officials ask that you put items on the curb for easy pickup.  Times will be set later for when crews will go around the town. 

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk spent the morning in Madison; look for updates on conditions in this story throughout the day.

