People in Lincoln County clean up after Saturday’s storm

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — From flooding to wind damage and an EF1 tornado, southeastern KELOLAND was hit hard by severe weather Saturday night. Sunday was all about clean-up for people in Lincoln County.

Along Highway 44, Al Fodness’ trucking shop saw some of the worst damage.

“This pile, the whole roof, some of it was in my daughter’s yard, then, some between the buildings here,” Fodness said.

While there’s plenty of damage around his property, Al says he’s thankful his livelihood made it through.

“I wasn’t worried bout the shop, I was worried about my trucks,” Fodness said.

All 4 big rigs inside the building were undamaged–along with several trailers and RVs that were parked outside when the tornado hit.

“It was crazy because you could hear it rumbling, people say it sounds like a train and really sounded like a train,” Lennox homeowner Amy Warren said.

Warren and her family took cover in their basement during the storm and emerged several minutes later to a tree on top of their garage.

“It was just trees everywhere, patio furniture everywhere, kids trampolines everywhere,” Warren said.

But a few minutes later, the help came just as fast as the storm.

“We had people coming from all communities around us, guys with chainsaws, what can we do, how can we help,” Warren said.

Sunday repairs were underway all over town, including Lennox High School.

“The high school is new but it lost a major piece of its roof. They said there was water on the floor and all over, it’s gonna be a mess,” Fodness said.

All of Lennox Schools are closed Monday as crews work to restore power and fully assess the damage to the high school.

In Harrisburg, school will continue, but many families like the Brens are dealing with a wet headache in their basements.

“We put our stuff on blocks, there’s nowhere to go with the water, it’s just coming up,” Lynn Bren said.

After an hours-long downpour…

“I feel like we got our whole summer’s worth of rain in like 5 hours,” Bren said.

The Bren’s sump pump could no longer keep up.

“When it broke loose it just came immediately,” Bren said. “We’re thankful intek was able to get out here so quick and get fans out here, so we can dry it.

Intek Cleaning and Restoration is sending staff and equipment out all over the Sioux Empire.

“I think we’ve got 100 phone calls something like that, we’re getting to them as quickly as we can, its tough to get to everything,” Jerry Berg with Intek Cleaning & Restoration said.

Especially with the worker shortage at its peak.

“We’re probably short 20 or so,” Berg said.

A shortage could also impact the time it takes to recover from this latest round of storms.

“My biggest thing is I want this shed fix, that’s my life, I’m too dang old to be working out in the cold again,” Fodness said.

And while a lot of the storm damage was in Lincoln County, People living along Highway 11 near Brandon, Valley Springs and Beaver Creek area also saw some wind and water damage as well.