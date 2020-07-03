People in Keystone getting ready for fireworks and a presidential visit

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — People from all over are gathering in the Black Hills to see fireworks and President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore.

The streets and the parking lots are filling up in Keystone, with people and cars. Even President Washington and Lincoln decided to stop by.

Rocky Hauge and his family won the lottery and will be attending the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

“It’s going to be good. I think a lot of people are looking forward to it, bringing back an old tradition,” Rocky Hauge said.

Jeff and Linda Smith traveled to South Dakota all the way from Indiana. While they didn’t get tickets for the event, they will be watching from Keystone tonight.

“A couple weeks ago I said, ‘So are we going?’ and he said, ‘No, why do you want to go?’ and I said, ‘Yeah!’ So he booked the hotel reservations and we got flights, then we’ve been looking forward to coming ever since,” Linda Smith said.

Several places in Keystone are hosting watch parties.

“We went to Walmart and bought two nine dollar chairs and we are ready to do a little tailgating and watching,” Jeff Smith said.

So whether you are up at Mount Rushmore or watching in Keystone, it’ll be one monumental celebration.

“With family and friends, what more could you ask for and all the excitement in the air, it’s going to be great,” Hauge said.

President Donald Trump will be arriving at Ellsworth Air Force Base then travel to Mount Rushmore to watch the fireworks. He is also expected to address the crowd. We will bring you Special Reports on all that right here on KELO-TV.

