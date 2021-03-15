People in KELOLAND digging out after snowstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND have been busy cleaning up after a winter storm moved through the area.

Jim Wood got a winter workout Monday morning.

“Gotta get it done,” Sioux Falls resident Jim Wood said.

The half foot of fresh snow means there was plenty of work for the Sioux Falls resident and others who were in clean up mode.

People digging out have been dealing with a heavy wet snow.

It caused problems for Wood’s snow blower.

“Since it’s all wet it’s freezing up inside that thing,” Wood said.

Kevin Koliner was on snow duty Monday, too.

Even as he cleaned up after a wintry blast, he was keeping his spirits high.

“Spring’s coming, so it’s optimism I guess that this is going to be the last time I have to use this machine,” Sioux Falls resident Kevin Koliner said.

At least, he hopes that’s the case.

“I probably just jinxed it by saying that,” Koliner said.

Kelli Volk: Do you think your days of shoveling and snow blowing are done for the winter?

Wood: No, it’s March.

