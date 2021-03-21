People in group 1E can now get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Health is expanding who can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Group 1E will now be eligible for the shot. That includes people who work in fire service as well as those described as “critical infrastructure workers.”

Both Sanford Health and Avera Health have processes in place to notify their patients when a vaccine is ready for them. They both also have online forms you can fill out which identify the priority group to which you belong.

“Picking that you are an essential or critical infrastructure worker, it really is a self-identification,” Ryan Vanden Bosch, Assistant Vice President of Primary Care at Avera Health said. “We’re not, you know, asking for specifically your job title or company, that kind of thing.”

Though people in the 1E group can get their vaccines Monday, those in all the previous groups will have priority. Health officials ask for patience.

“We definitely don’t want it to be a long wait, you know, at our vaccine clinic, we’re averaging probably a thousand to 1,200 shots a day, everyday, you know, whether it’d be second dose folks coming back in or people in for their first time too,” Vanden Bosch said. “So, we know people are excited, we don’t want to keep them waiting, so we try to keep the vaccine, as soon as we get it, really moving as quickly as we can.”

“I’m very proud of all of the work that, not just Sanford’s done, but all of our vaccinating providers in the state of South Dakota,” Andrea Polkinghorn, Immunization Strategy Leader for Sanford Health said. “We’ve collaborated to do the best job that we can to get everybody a dose as soon as we can.”

Polkinghorn encourages everyone to get the vaccine.

“We’re monitoring the safety, the vaccines have been proven to be very safe and effective,” Polkinghorn said. “We need more people to get vaccinated to build this herd immunity so we can get out of this pandemic and back to what we consider normal life.”

The South Dakota Department of Health has outlined on their website what workers are considered to be in critical infrastructure in 1E.