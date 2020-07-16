People in Brandon embrace return of racing tradition

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — People in Brandon are bursting with pride now that their community is a racing town again. Chuck Brennan’s sale of Huset’s Speedway to a Minnesota businessman means racing will return to Brandon as soon as next month. That means one local fan will once again have a front row seat to racing, from his front porch.

Sunday night races at Huset’s have been a decades-long family tradition for David Lien and his son, Eric.

“Starting out, I’d take him down to the track on my motorcycle and haul him down to the races. And then he got old enough, I’d just let him do his own thing down there,” David Lien said.

The Liens didn’t have far to go to watch races at Huset’s. David Lien moved next-door to the track back in 1975. He said the nearby noise from the crowds and cars never bothered him.

“When you get those race engines cranking out about six, seven, eight-thousand RPM’s, that’s music to my ears. Some people love music, but racing music is my music,” Lien said.

To Brandon’s mayor, the sale of the track couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

“We all know that we need a win in this environment with the virus and that our businesses need a win and this is going to be a win for everybody in Brandon,” Mayor Paul Lundberg said.

The track hasn’t hosted any races for more than three years, so fans like Lien can’t wait for Huset’s to reopen.

“When this thing closed down, we were all kind of disappointed the way they handled it, to see them put this kind of money into it and do what they did. But pretty excited, I don’t get excited very often but now that it’s coming back, it’s starting to get my fire lit up again,” Lien said.

A fire that will ignite a lot of passion among fans with the first racing heats at Huset’s.

“That’s what it’s all about, get it back to where it belongs and make this track what it is,” Lien said.

The first event at Huset’s is scheduled for August 2nd. Lien thinks a pent-up demand for watching live racing in the community will lead to a large opening crowd, despite the pandemic.