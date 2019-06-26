People getting air conditioners cleaned ahead of heat wave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Air conditioners are about to be put to the test with temps on the rise in KELOLAND.

Rich Jensen and his dog enjoy the air conditioner on hot summer days.

Matt Holsen: You’ve got to keep Winston cool.

Rich Jensen: Winston has to stay cool yes.

That’s why Jensen is getting his AC unit cleaned today. Living in a new neighborhood with a lot of construction activity, you can see it picks up a lot of dust.

“We have a lot of construction traffic through here and the dust keeps coming and keeps coming and keeps coming,” Jensen said.

While routine maintenance will run you $99, it could cost you a lot more if your air conditioner breaks down

“Go through and clean up the air conditioner. Make sure it’s all ready to go. Probably the most important thing you can do is check your filter and make sure your coil is clean outside,” Grady Fortuna said.

Fortuna, with Waterbury Heating and Cooling, says he works on more than 40 units a week. He says there are a few things you should be doing.

“Anything helps. If you wash it off with the hose to taking it apart and vacuuming it out. Anything helps,” Fortuna said.

Jensen says it also helps give him peace of mind.

“The comfort of knowing you’re one step ahead of the game,” Jensen said.

Fortuna says being proactive cuts down on emergency calls during a heat wave. He expects Waterbury to be very busy over the next few weeks.