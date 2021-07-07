People gather to unite against violence in north Rapid City neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Community members and city leaders are coming together for a block party this evening in Rapid City to raise awareness of the recent violence in one north side neighborhood.

As you can see, people are starting to gather out here at the Knollwood Apartments near North Maple Avenue in Rapid City. The theme of this Block Party is taking a stand against violence, which was decided after multiple shootings happened in this area.

The purpose of this gathering is to show support from the community and to connect neighbors in the area with resources that provide mental health support and mentoring.

There is plenty of food, water and games this evening.. But the main take away from the event is the strong message against neighborhood violence.