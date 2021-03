SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Transformation Advocacy Project hosted a “Let Kids Play” rally to protest against House Bill 1217, which would impact transgender youth in South Dakota.

The protest was from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the corner of 41st and Louise in Sioux Falls.

People gathered with signs and flags to show support for the state’s transgender community and speak out against the legislation.