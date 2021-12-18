People gather for first annual National Wreaths Across America at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over a hundred cars lined up to celebrate a National Wreaths Across America ceremony today at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

People bundled up and gathered together to pay their respects to veterans of South Dakota. A 21 gun salute took place and every veteran’s gravestone received a custom wreath. Representative Dusty Johnson was a guest speaker at the event. He expressed gratitude to people attending the ceremony.

“When I pulled up and I saw a hundred cars and people young and old gathered, it was an incredible reminder of how much gratitude South Dakotans have for men and women who serve and have served. Even when it’s not comfortable we’re here because we want to be counted among the grateful,” Rep. Johnson said.

Aaron Van Beek, President and Director of Midwest Honor Flight, was also in attendance said this event continues to honor those who serve.

“We thought it would be really fitting to also include the Wreaths Across America program here at the State cemetery, just to bring it full circle, and we honor our veterans we bring them out to DC, but once they’ve gone on, we also want to continue honoring them as best we can and remember their service and sacrifices,” Aaron Van Beek.

This ceremony is the first of its kind at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, but this event will become an annual one at this location.