People can place winter gear on president statues in Rapid City for those who need it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — You may notice some warm clothes on the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City over the next few months.

As the weather cools off, homeless facilities like the Cornerstone Rescue Mission get busy.

“We will definitely see a need, especially when the cold weather happens. We already have people sleeping on the floor so we know that there is going to be many more,” Lysa Allyson, Exec. Dir. of Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said.

The Cornerstone Mission is looking for all kinds of winter weather apparel including coats, hats, and gloves.

“We see people all the way from infants to people who are 80, male and female. We are in desperate need of winter coats, all shapes and sizes, colors for males and females. We are going into our very very busy season and we need all the help we can get,” Allyson said.

One way to get the items to those in need is by putting winter gear on the president statues from today until March 15th. If anyone needs an extra layer of warmth, it’s there for them to take.

“So if they have a few items in their dresser drawer or going to the grocery store or the department store, grab a few items and as the winter months progress, they can sneak by, place these items on a statue in the downtown area and know that they are going to meet a great need for people in the community who need it,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City Communications, said.

If you’re walking downtown and notice one of the statues looks chilly, be sure to offer a scarf or hat if you can.

This is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The Cornerstone Mission is taking a variety of donations for the busy season ahead.