People at Lake Poinsett brace for strong winds

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) -- It's news that's starting to sound like a broken record -- more rain in the forecast. But Tuesday another element will be added to that- wind gusts reaching more than 40 miles per hour. That has people at Lake Poinsett preparing for big waves.

Water surrounds many homes at Lake Poinsett. With wind gusts possibly reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour, people are bracing for big waves and more damage to businesses and homes.

"It's going to be like mother nature taking a sledgehammer to Lake Poinsett, the surge that comes across Lake Poinsett is just like coming across an ocean," manager Lake Poinsett Estates campground, Victor Erlacher said." Naturally the homes and businesses on the west side of the lake are just going to take a severe pounding tomorrow."

That forecast means a busy day for John Hurley.

"Right now, we're adding some rock to the shorelines that got beat up over the last couple of days and then there are some people that have come up to look at their lots and they want to add more rock because tomorrow we're supposed to get 50 mph gusts and just trying to save the shorelines," Hurley Excavation, John Hurley said.

It's work that may help protect some homes.

"The rock helps stabilize the shoreline, it takes the beating of the waves so that it tries to prevent the soils from getting washed out, if somebody's house is only 15 feet from the water, they can't afford to lose any of their shoreline or their foundation is going to be at risk," Hurley said.

That's not all people are dealing with at Lake Poinsett. For weeks, water has covered Highway 81.

"We've had some vehicles actually stall out going through there, the compacts, some compact cars, its' quite deep, a lot pull up and go back north, but if you take your time, go 5 mph, if you swing over into the northbound lane, you'll be able to make it, just take your time," Erlacher said.

Leaving these people, and many others across KELOLAND, ready for a break from Mother Nature.

"Right now we need to get the water table down and the wind has to stop blowing for us," Hurley said.