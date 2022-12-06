SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– With the rising cost of food, gas and other household items, a lot of families are turning to charities for help. One of the agencies seeing a significant increase in need is the Salvation Army.

Brandon Harris is a first time bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

“Things like this build character in a person and it can drive others to pass it along to other people to where they want to do something good for the less fortunate,” Harris said.

On Saturday, he’s hoping to see a lot of shoppers stop by his red kettle with 20-dollar bills.

“Match Day is always been very successful and wonderful and people are very giving and sharing,” said Major Marlys Anderson.

All you need to do is donate a $20 bill and it will be matched by other donors making it a $100 donation.

The money raised will provide meals and gifts for families this Christmas, and will help support the Salvation Army’s programs year-round.

“We have seen such a huge increase need this past year. We have a feeding program on the weekend that has doubled in attendance,” Anderson said.

Match is one of the Salvation Army’s biggest days for donations during the holiday season.

Harris is excited to see how much they will raise this Saturday.

“We just want to get the word out and get the turn out,” Harris said.

If you’d like to help, just listen for the bells. You can find these donation spots outside many Sioux Falls stores, including Hy-Vee, Walmart and Sunshine Foods.