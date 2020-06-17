People across South Dakota asked to help in search for missing Sioux Falls woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is expanding the search for a missing woman.

Angela Armstrong hasn’t been seen in two weeks, and investigators still have no leads.

A police spokesperson says they’re asking people to keep an eye out for the missing vehicle statewide and beyond.

Police previously asked Sioux Falls residents to look for Armstrong and her vehicle in and around her neighborhood. Officer Sam Clemens says they now want people out hiking, camping or fishing to be looking for the dark grey 2017 Chevy Traverse with SD license 44ZW44.