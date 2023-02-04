(CBS NEWS, KELO) — The Pentagon says it believes another Chinese surveillance balloon is now flying over Latin America.

That’s in addition to the first balloon that was spotted over Montana Thursday near sensitive nuclear missile sites, and is now making its way East.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is cancelling a trip to Beijing over the ballooning issue.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tweeted late Friday afternoon:

“Participated in a phone call with the White House tonight about the Chinese spy balloon. A lot of my questions still unanswered.”