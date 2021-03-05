Pentagon preparing for weekend Summit League Basketball Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Basketball Championships tips off Saturday morning at the Sanford Pentagon. The tournament was moved to the Pentagon once the decision was made not to allow fans.

A limited number of immediate family members will be in the stands for each team. Vice President of Operations Jesse Smith says the Pentagon will have a concert-like setup for the four-day event.

“Really using every square inch of the facility, especially back of house, to space out, do the testing, run practices, allow for stretching and have space for tv to set up and have meals,” Smith said.

The tournament starts Saturday at 11:45 a.m. and continues through Tuesday. All four South Dakota teams will open play on Saturday.

KELOLAND Media Group will have complete coverage of the Summit League Championships on-air, online and on our KELOLAND News app. We’ll have live reports, including highlights and reaction, live blogs during the SDSU and USD games, and we’ll be live streaming the post-game press conferences for the local squads.



