Pennsylvania man arrested for sex trafficking operation during Sturgis Rally plans to plead guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man arrested in a South Dakota sex trafficking operation plans to plead guilty.

Federal investigators arrested Kevin Clements during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to court documents, Clements thought he was meeting a 13-year old girl. Instead, he met an undercover agent. The documents say he reached for a gun and physically fought officers until one of them used a taser.

According to the plea deal, Clements will admit to one sex charge and prosecutors will ask for a 10 year sentence.

