RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Several small governments will soon receive part of a $26 billion settlement made with manufacturers due to the opioid crisis. Pennington County was the only county in South Dakota to be listed as a plaintiff in the case.

Every day across Rapid City and Pennington County, people are struggling with substance use disorders.

“Biggest thing with opioids, overdose, overdose and death. It is very easy, especially with the fentanyl that’s on scene. It doesn’t take much of that for someone to overdose and die,” Deanna Nolan, Clinical Dir. at Care Campus, said.

The Care Campus here in Rapid City offers opioid addiction treatment including medical assisted therapy, rehabilitation, and cognitive behavioral therapy.

“Our biggest goal is to get people on the right track. We’d like to see them leave here in a better place than when they came in. To be able to transition back into the community in a positive way versus going back to what they came from,” Nolan said.

Commission Chair Gary Drewes says the money from this settlement will be coming over the course of about 18 years. This is beneficial because people trying to recover from an opioid addiction need long term help.

“So we can maximize the use of those dollars as they come through over the course of the years,” Drewes said.

Drewes says the money will likely go to places like the Care Campus, treatment facilities, and emergency services.

“We know that opioids are not the only drug, but we know that drugs play a big part in a lot of the criminal activity that takes place,” Drewes said.

With work already being done to help people fight opioid addictions, the extra funds would certainly add to it.

At this time, Pennington County is unsure of how much of the money it will be receiving and when.