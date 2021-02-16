Pennington County Special Response Team gets new robots designed for SWAT-based situations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No matter where you work, the latest technology can make a world of difference. That’s even the case for law enforcement.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office has had robots before, but nothing quite like these.

“The catalyst was our equipment that were were using was old, of course it was decades old, which means technology has changed a ton. So now we have a robot that’s much more user friendly,” Capt. Tony Harrison said.

Late last year, the sheriff’s office used a public safety grant to buy these Vantage robots. They’re specially designed for SWAT-based situations.

“A barricaded subject or even going into see something in a house that we don’t know anything about or even just to get a layout of the building,” Meirose said.

The robots are simple to use and can clear a scene in minutes.

“The entire team is going to be familiar with it because we think it’s important for everybody to know how to operate it. Again, it’s very simple to use. As we use it more and more we’re looking to expanding it to the patrol ranks. We’re still getting to that point but that’s one of our long-term goals is to get everybody who needs access to it to be able to have access to it,” Capt. Harrison said.

Both Captian Harrison and Detective Meirose say the new technology will greatly benefit the Pennington County Special Response Team.

“It’s definitely a game changer. It’s definitely something that is needed on our team that we can use on multiple different occasions,” Meirose said.

They’re devices with the potential to save lives and keep the community safe.

The Vantage robots have new camera technology that will be able to zoom, pan left and right, and use automatic night vision. They also have the ability to deploy chemical irritants.

They will be used by members of the Special Response Team.