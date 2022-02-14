RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 2021 was a busy year for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

As the population continues to grow in Pennington County, more crime seems to follow. And we see that in this year’s annual report.

“If you look at the crime statistics and obviously crime is a significant issue across the country. Some of our crime data was up in terms of offenses and some were down,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

Thom says the main reason the Sheriff’s Office puts out the annual report is to share with the public all the work deputies do here in Pennington County and to encourage the communities input.

“We provide a lot of services in our community and it’s important that they understand the services we provide in the scope of work that we do with all of our partners in the community,” Thom said.

Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says the Sheriff’s Office uses the information from the report to be better in the year ahead.

“There’s several takeaways. We use this data in a variety of ways but drug related violence is a major concern for us. We are continuing to put a lot of resources to hunt down and arrest and send to prison those people that are responsible for bringing drugs into our community,” Mueller said.

Most of the crime and violence in Pennington County have a connection with drugs. Mueller says population growth will also be a major focus for 2022.

“Our roads are busier, you have to factor in the tourist numbers that continue to go up. All of that impacts public safety and we just need to stay on top of that,” Mueller said.

The Pennington County Sheriff says the department’s coroner calls were at an all time high last year.

A coroner investigates deaths that are a result of a homicide, accident, suicide or natural death outside of the hospital.