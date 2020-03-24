Pennington County Sheriff’s Office receives new vehicle

If you need some positive news today — a Special Olympics themed pick-up was added to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office fleet of patrol cars.

Representatives from law enforcement, Harley Davidson and a Special Olympics athlete were on hand.

The new ride represents the relationship between law enforcement and Special Olympics in South Dakota.

“Obviously life has changed the last few months, this was originally scheduled for April 4 during the Polar Plunge, but that has been rescheduled to June 6 so we need to put the vehicle into service, you’re going to see it out in the community and let the public know what it’s about,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

The Polar Plunge is one of the largest fundraisers hosted at the Black Hills Harley Davidson for Special Olympics athletes.