Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is Cracking Down on Impaired Driving

RAPID CITY, S. D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to Crackdown on Impaired Driving.

For most people, Labor day is one of last big celebrations of the summer. But for Lt. Taylor Sperle and the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office it can be a lot of work.

“There’s an increase in arrests, we also have an increase of law enforcement officers that are out there that are specifically looking for impaired drivers,” Lt. Taylor Sperle, Patrol Lieutenant for PCSO, said.

Lt. Sperle says that since the Crackdown on Impaired Driving mobilization period started on August 21st, there have been 34 DUI arrests in Pennington County and no fatal crashes. However, there have been two fatal cases in South Dakota due to drunk driving.”

“Almost every day through the week we have at least one extra person working specifically working speed enforcement. And then on the weekend evenings we have extra people out for DUI stuff,” Sgt. Davis said.

Sgt. Billy Davis says there are a few things to look for if you see someone who may be driving under the influence.

“Lane driving, speeding, improper turns, cutting people off. If you see multiple things like that that make you believe someone might be either distracted or under the influence, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with calling and reporting that,” Sgt. Davis said.

Deputies will not only target those who are driving under the influence, but also drivers not wearing seatbelts and exceeding speed limits.

So as you head out this Labor Day weekend, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to drive safely and drive sober.

You can check out the Crack Down on Impaired Driving Campaign on this website.