Postpartum depression has been around for generations, but how it's screened and treated is now seeing a big change. But the kind of stress today's mom's are facing is also changing.

"When you have a lot of information combined with women who are high achieving and perfectionists, sometimes the mommy guilt is overwhelming," Avera OBGYN Dr. Kimberlee McKay said.

McKay says the onslaught of information, opinions, products and recommendations, all available with a quick click online, is having a big impact on new mom's.

"I think it makes them more stressed out," McKay said. "Whether it's car seat choices, breast pump choices, do you get the lactation cookies, how much sleep are you getting, do you pump often enough, are you parenting correctly, do you sleep train them, which sleep training book is the best sleep training book."