PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in Hill City.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they are still in the beginning stages of the investigation.

The post also said to expect to see first responders near the 1880 train and asked that citizens give them space to work.

No further information was given as of 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.