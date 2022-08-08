PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills are teaming up to keep the communities safe while hundreds of thousands of motorcycles pass through.

Whether it’s just answering the public’s questions or laying down the law, these deputies are keeping busy during this year’s motorcycle rally.

“And the numbers have increased daily. I expect by this lunch crowd today there will be hardly anywhere to park,” Deputy Doug Kimball, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Hill City is a must-stop for bikers during the Sturgis Rally. Just like other parts of the Black Hills, the city provides motorcycle parking, live music, and events.

“We keep the special deputies here and we maintain visibility for them. And they enjoy it, the visitors enjoy it, they want to feel protected, they want to feel safe and they visit Hill City year after year because of it,” Deputy Kimball said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office adds 7 part-time deputies during the 10 days of the rally to help with coverage.

Including in Keystone. The town right before Mount Rushmore sees thousands of motorcycles during the Rally.

“We’ve had people from Switzerland, Canada all the way down to Mississippi and Florida, it’s been great,” Deputy Jim Davis, Reserve Deputy & University of Kearney Chief of Police, said.

The one similar challenge these deputies face during the busy week is making sure folks drive safe.

“That’s the big thing, we want everybody to be safe, we want everybody to come and have fun and make it home,” Deputy Davis said.

Today is day 4 of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The event runs all week and wraps up on Sunday.