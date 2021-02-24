Pennington County sheriff addresses James Jumping Eagle’s activity leading up to arrest

An update to a story we brought you Tuesday on KELOLAND News at 5. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom is addressing the timeline of James Jumping Eagle’s activity leading up to his crime on February 10th.

Sheriff Thom says on February 8th, Jumping Eagle attempted to turn himself in for a warrant, but there was no warrant in the system for his arrest.

“There was a warrant issued for him on the 17th of February. So he came in on the 8th of February. There was no warrant that was active in the system so obviously we can’t arrest somebody with not having an active warrant. Now why he thought there was a warrant? You’d have to ask him that question,” Sheriff Thom said.

Jumping Eagle was suspected for first-degree murder on February 10th.

The warrant that got to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on the 17th was for possession of a controlled substance.

Jumping Eagle was taken into custody on February 20th in connection with a homicide on Flormann Street.