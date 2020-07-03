Pennington County Republicans holding event Friday in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore isn’t the only place you’ll find President Trump’s supporters in western South Dakota. Pennington County Republicans are also bringing people together for a Rapid City Rally.

The Pennington County Republican Party is hosting the event at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.

There will be speakers and a live stream of all the events happening at Mount Rushmore. Organizers say they wanted to give people an opportunity to view the event if they were unable to get tickets.