Breaking News
America’s Shrine of Democracy hosts Independence Day celebrations

Pennington County Republicans holding event Friday in Rapid City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore isn’t the only place you’ll find President Trump’s supporters in western South Dakota. Pennington County Republicans are also bringing people together for a Rapid City Rally.

The Pennington County Republican Party is hosting the event at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.

There will be speakers and a live stream of all the events happening at Mount Rushmore. Organizers say they wanted to give people an opportunity to view the event if they were unable to get tickets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Fireworks

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests