Pennington County recieves $1.2 million grant to continue MacArthur Foundation’s Saftey and Justice Challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big grant for Pennington County. The MacArthur Foundation is awarding the Sheriff’s Office and Circuit Court $1.2 million.

The $1.2 million grant is a part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a national initiative to reduce over-incarceration and address racial and ethnic disparities in local criminal justice systems.

“What we are doing here is a number of different initiatives to ensure that we maintain public safety but best utilize the limited resources that Pennington County has,” Judge Craig Pfifle, Presiding Judge of the 7th Circuit Court, said.

The MacArthur Foundation first selected Pennington County back in 2015. Since then, the county has received around 5 million dollars to continue its work.

“What the funding has done all along, and this will continue that, is to, a big part of it is funding staff, having staff to do the initiatives and carry out the programs, this helps continue on what we’ve been doing for the next 2 years,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

The Safety and Justice Challenge Committee, which is made up of local stakeholders and community members, will also use the grant for tribal outreach.

“I feel like relationships have been built or are being built right now that are going to help make the changes happen in our community,” Amy Sazue, Member of MacArthur Saftey and Justice Challenge Committee, said.

“I think that the day-to-day work is where the change is going to happen. I think that there is a good momentum coming right now within the criminal justice system to move in that direction,” Sazue said.

Click here to stay updated on the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge initiatives