PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office have lifted the ‘no travel advisory’ that was issued Saturday morning.

Officials are still advising drivers to use caution while driving as some roads remain snow-packed, ice-covered and even unplowed. They are encouraging drivers to use discretion in the decision to travel. If possible stay put and let the plows continue their work.

Pennington County Sheriff lifts No Travel advisoryPennington County, SD – The PCSO is lifting the 'no travel advisory'… Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 1, 2019