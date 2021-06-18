Pennington County officials searching for missing woman

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Pennington County are asking the public’s assistance in locating a potential missing Rapid City woman in the area of Merritt and White Buffalo roads.

Jessica Marie Story was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, June 18, 2021. Jessica is a Caucasian female, stands 5’4”, weighs 110 pounds, has green eyes and red/auburn hair. She reportedly was last seen wearing a black V-neck shirt with a white spaghetti straps underneath and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Nick Nelson at (605) 394-6115 or Rapid City Police Detective Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4131.