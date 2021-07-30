Pennington County officials continue search for Jessica Story

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are sending out another push for the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing for over a month.

Police say 33-year-old Jessica Story was last seen in the area of Merritt and White Buffalo Roads in Pennington County on June 18.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are looking for tips or any information on her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 394-6113 or the Rapid City Police Department at 394-4131.