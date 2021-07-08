Pennington County officer-involved shooting deemed justified

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County State’s Attorney has deemed a deadly shooting involving Pennington County deputies justified.

On May 14th, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies say when they arrived 24-year-old Ty Quinton Stilwell was armed with a rifle. Authorities say Stilwell advanced on them as they were telling him to drop the gun.

Investigators say Stilwell then raised the gun towards another person, which is when deputies shot and killed him.

The case was reviewed and deemed justified by Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar.

