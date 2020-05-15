Pennington County law enforcement agencies remember fallen officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The National Fraternal Order of Police cancelled its national memorial service for the first time since it started in the 1980s. Instead, law enforcement agencies in Pennington County came together for a small service to remember officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

COVID-19 and a little bit of rain did not stop each of these law enforcement agencies from showing support for their lost brothers and sisters.

“And that’s how we take care of the city and the county and the state is we don’t care what shape your badge is, what color your shirt is, we’re here to serve you. And sometimes it costs us our lives but it’s worth it because this community needs us and we are there for them,” Capt. Tony Harrison, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

“Even if somebody doesn’t work for your agency but they are killed in the line of duty, it’s as if they were a part of your agency because we are all family and we work together,” Sheriff Kevin Thom, Pennington County, said.

Since 1786, more than 22,000 officers in the US have been killed. 53 of them are from the State of South Dakota with 8 in Rapid City. Earlier this week, officers were involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead.

“I was at home with my family, we were just starting to eat dinner and I got the notification from our lieutenant this morning who was on scene and the first piece of information I needed was, ‘Are our officers safe?’ And for me, I’ve been in a position where the answer was no,” Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said.

In August of 2011, officers James Ryan McCandless and Nick Armstong were lost in the line of duty. Armstrong’s brother and parents attended the service this morning.

While a little gloomy here in Rapid City, it is a great day to get out and remember the men and women who gave their lives to protect us in the community.

The National Fraternal Order of Police offered a video memorial service on its website.