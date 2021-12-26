Pennington County jail in need of more correctional workers

The Pennington County Jail is searching for more correctional workers.

While it is not always an easy job, some say it can be extremely rewarding.

For two officers in the Juvenile Detention Center, this career has made an impact on their lives.

“I’ve seen so many success stories and I have seen not so many success stories. Where I see them once and then they don’t come back,” correctional officer Michele Cummings said.

On Wednesday, the Pennington County Jail is inviting women who are interested in a career in corrections to stop by.