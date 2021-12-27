Pennington County is searching for more correctional workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Jail is searching for more correctional workers. They’d especially like to hire more women to work at the jail and juvenile detention centers.

Michele Cummings has been working at the Juvenile Detention Center in Rapid City for 23 years.

“It is a very rewarding job, I really enjoy it. It is time well spent as far as being able to help people,” Cummings said.

Over the last two decades, Officer Cummings has had an impact on countless kids.

“A lot of them don’t have mothers and parents at home. They may not have a stable situation at home and they just find somebody to look up to,” Cummings said.

Anesha Morton does training at the Detention Center, and teaches people how to better communicate and work with kids.

“I love to see once they blossom and come into their own. They are able to facilitate their own programs or if a detainee is having a difficult day, they are able to navigate that day for the detainee and navigate themselves out of that situation,” Morton said.

Both Cummings and Morton say it isn’t an easy job, but it’s extremely rewarding.

“I could see how someone would be like, ‘Oh no that’s not for me.’ Just give it a shot and I’m pretty sure they would fall in love with it,” Morton said.

Next week on Wednesday, the Pennington County Jail is calling all ladies to do a walk-in interview for a job in corrections.

The Women’s-Only event will go from 1 to 6 PM at the Pennington County Jail.