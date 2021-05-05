Pennington County honors National Corrections and Nurses Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s an officer or a nurse, correctional workers are not always seen in the public’s eye, but the work they do is noticeable.

The Pennington County Jail serves thousands of inmates a year which means a lot of staff is needed in the building to keep things running smoothly.

Work doesn’t stop at the jail. Officers are constantly monitoring rooms and doing security checks. And nurses, like Christina Runsagainst, are always prepared.

“Basically my job here is to meet the medical need of our inmates whether it’s chronic or acute,” Runsagainst said.

Runsagainst has worked at the jail for 5 years. While some days are not easy, she feels like she is making a difference.

“It is important what we do here. Sometimes I do see some of these people out in the public and they don’t always necessarily know my name but they will say, “Hey nurse!”, that’s what I hear from the cell blocks and they always do stop to tell me how well they’re doing and a lot of them do stop to say thank you for at least caring,” Runsagainst said.

“Our goal is to make sure that they are better when they leave than they came,” Yantis said.

Rob Yantis is the Jail Commander. He says it’s tradition to celebrate staff by designating May 2 through the 8th as Pennington County Corrections Week.

“Sometimes people that work really hard intrinsically, it’s hard to find a way to communicate to them and say thank you and this is just one of those neat anniversaries that occurs so just like Valentine’s Day or Christmas, you can say, ‘Thank you for what you do and we appreciate you very much,'” Rob Yantis, Jail Commander, said.

A special week for some important people.

The National Corrections Week started in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan.