Pennington County Garden Project hosting a pumpkin giveaway this weekend

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Pumpkin patches across KELOLAND are ready for the picking. In Pennington County, residents of the Care Campus are giving back to the community by helping with a pumpkin giveaway this weekend.

Hundreds and hundreds of pumpkins are grown here at the jail garden in Box Elder. Not only are Care Campus residents helping out with planting, tending, and hauling the plants, but the garden is also helping them.

“It’s selfless work and I think that’s what is therapeutic about it because we aren’t going to gain anything from it but what we gain from it,” Care Campus resident said.

“Most of them are in on addiction treatment, recovery, and it’s therapeutic to be out here to work with your hands and also learn a little bit about where the produce comes from that you put on your tables for your meals,” Atyeo said.

Bill Atyeo is the Supervisor of the Pennington County Jail Garden. He’s seeing a positive impact on recovering addicts’ lives who have participated in the project.

“I know quite a few of them that have turned their life around and some of them have even come to thank me for it. So it’s a good program,” Atyeo said.

The jail garden’s pumpkin giveaway will be this weekend on Saturday from 10 to 2 just across from city hall here in Box Elder.

Atyeo hopes to give away nearly 1,300 pumpkins, along with squash and some other vegetables.

“I like giving back to the community, I’ve spent so many years hurting the community. I think by giving back, I’m starting to heal myself,” Care Campus resident said.

The Pennington County Garden Project started about 9 years ago. The Supervisor says most all of the vegetables grown at the garden go back to the jail and several shelters in the area.