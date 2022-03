PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a garage fire in Rapid Valley Sunday night.

Officials say Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies discovered and reported a fire in the 1000 block of Pennington Street around 11:30 p.m. The deputies helped the occupants get out of the home safely.

When firefighters with the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene they found fire and heavy smoke coming from an attached garage.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage.