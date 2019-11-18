Pennington County conducts weekend search

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were back outside this weekend, looking for Serenity Dennard.

The girl has now been missing for more than 9 months. The 9-year-old walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society on February 3rd.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the search on social media. They say the Northern Hills Wolfpack was out Sunday helping in the search.

According to the post, the team worked some ridges and hillsides, along with a drainage that had a creek and a pond.