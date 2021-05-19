Pennington County authorities see increase of catalytic converter thefts

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County say they are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Officials say residents should watch for individuals walking around with tools, especially at night. They say it doesn’t take long to remove a catalytic converter. Remote areas or lots with fleet vehicles are prime targets.

“Contact Law Enforcement if you see individuals who appear to be roaming around vehicles and looking suspicious, most importantly during odd times of the day,” Sgt. Ryan Cook said in a news release. “It has really become a big problem lately in Rapid City and Pennington County. The trend of automotive theft has been steadily increasing, but really spiked in 2020, with the theft of catalytic converters.”

If you see something suspicious, call 911 or the PCSO non-emergency line at (605) 394-2151.