Pennington County authorities investigating armed robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an armed robbery at the Corner Pantry on Highway 44 at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Three masked men entered the Corner Pantry and one suspect was holding a rifle.
The three men ordered the clerk to open the register. They took cash, cigarettes and cigars. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspects fled to a potentially light blue four-door passenger sedan similar to a Toyota Camry.
One male is described as wearing a black leather coat with black pants. The second man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The third was in a black sweatshirt and black jeans.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating. If you have any information about the crime, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 394-6115.