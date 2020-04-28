Pennington County authorities investigating armed robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an armed robbery at the Corner Pantry on Highway 44 at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Three masked men entered the Corner Pantry and one suspect was holding a rifle.

The three men ordered the clerk to open the register. They took cash, cigarettes and cigars. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspects fled to a potentially light blue four-door passenger sedan similar to a Toyota Camry.

One male is described as wearing a black leather coat with black pants. The second man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The third was in a black sweatshirt and black jeans.

Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating. If you have any information about the crime, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 394-6115.