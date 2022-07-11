RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s that time of year again! If you’ve been driving around in western KELOLAND, you may have noticed more motorcycles rolling through town.

Each year, dozens of motorcycles crash in Pennington County. The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to keep that in mind when they get on the road.

“There’s that saying, look twice, save a life. Obviously, if you are going to change lanes. Make sure you are not just looking in your mirror, you’re checking your blind spot. By taking a peak and looking back, those motorcycles hide in your blind spots very well so it’s definitely good to take that second look,” Deputy Chaz Foss, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Nice weather, beautiful landscapes, and windy roads are just a few of the reasons bikers love riding in the Black Hills — but they’re also what make the area dangerous.

“Especially on a motorcycle if you are not familiar with these roads, these turns come up fast so it’s very important that people pay attention to the recommended speeds,” Deputy Foss said.

The CEO of Black Hills Harley Davidson says riders should make sure their bikes are working properly, wear proper clothing and drive the speed limit.

“All of those things can add up to make your ride very controllable and very safe,” Al Rieman, CEO of Black Harley Davidson, said.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings in hundreds of thousands of bikers each year. This year the event starts August 5th.

Motorcycles will be filling up the roads even before the rally gets going.

“We have some of the most beautiful easily accessed roads through the Black Hills, it makes riding a real joy. But they are also harder to negotiate, harder to be seen, harder to see what’s coming up so you want to be careful on those roads,” Rieman said.

This will be the 82nd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Events run through Sunday, August 13th.