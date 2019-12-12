Pennington Co. Sheriff’s Office delivers care packages to deployed members

This holiday season, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has six deployed members.

To show some support and appreciation, the office is sending them these care packages with not only goodies but some hygiene necessities as well.

Deputy Tony Verchio has been deployed before and knows what it’s like to be away during this special time with family and friends.

“It was just a good feeling to know that everybody back here was thinking about you, especially this time of year with the holidays and everything,” Deputy Tony Verchio, Training Manager for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Sheriff’s Office says they hope these care packages will remind them of home during the holidays. They will be sending them off in the next day or two.