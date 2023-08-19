RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs the public’s help in finding 79-year-old Nancy Baker.

Baker left her Rapid City residence on Friday, August 18, 2023 at about 2:30 p.m. (MDT). She has not been heard from since. Her cell phone is off and her family cannot call or track her whereabouts.

Baker suffers from early dementia and is new to the area. She is driving a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate #NZX610. Authorities have learned she was seen in the Badlands National Park on Saturday, August 19th around noon.

If you see Baker or have any information contact Investigator Rio Shearer at the (PCSO) at 605-394-6113.