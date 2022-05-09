RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy is being recognized for putting his life in danger to save a young child. We first told you about the deputy’s quick actions in March.

Today was a special day for Deputy Thomas Mossman. Not only did he receive the Medal of Distinguished Service Award, but he had an important audience there to watch.

“We came here to honor Deputy Mossman because he saved our son’s life. Our foster son who we are getting ready to adopt here and we are so thankful and blessed that our son is safe and we wanted to tell him thank you,” Alonna Fletcher, Mother, said.

On March 27th, Deputy Mossman noticed a house in flames in the middle of the night. He worked quickly to get members of Fletcher’s family out of the burning home and saved the little boy’s life.

“The night of the fire being told for a split second that we couldn’t go back into our house to save him and that was a very scary moment. Thinking that we were going to have to know that our son was burning alive the inside of our house and that we were all safe outside and that he was going to essentially die. So when Deputy Mossman came, he was able to go in there and said, ‘No, I will go in, I will save your son,'” Fletcher said.

“I was in the right place at the right time so just do my best to continue to be at the right place at the right time and do my job to the best of my ability,” Deptuy Mossman said.

This medal is awarded to deputies that risk their lives to save someone else’s.

“This solidified why I do this job. I do it to help people and make sure they are safe in their homes and as the mom said, they don’t know what would’ve happened if I wasn’t there. So it just solidifies what I do and it tells me what I know I am doing right in my life,” Deputy Mossman said.

Fletcher says it’s an act she will forever remember and be thankful for.

The ceremony was held this morning at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City where other members of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received promotions and pins.