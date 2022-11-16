RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of community members gathered in front of the Pennington County Courthouse Wednesday to recreate a one-hundred-year-old picture..

This year is the courthouse’s centennial celebration. Today, the event consisted of old pictures and blueprints, 1920s music, and even a historical skit.

“I think it’s important for members of the county to have a good feeling when they come in here and see what this place has to offer. Of course, we do justice here every day but for a hundred years it performed many functions, not just simply the court system,” circuit court judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, said.

A couple months ago, courthouse officials found a time capsule. The Centennial Committee is now in the process of making a new one.