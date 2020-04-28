Pence to visit Mayo Clinic to learn about testing ‘moonshot’

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has an appointment at Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic on Tuesday to learn about a new coronavirus testing “moonshot.”

The famed clinic is partnering with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day. It’s an approach that leverages world-class health institutions that not all states can match.

Experts say a big increase is needed to safely reopen the economy. Minnesota is one of several states that have quit waiting for the federal government for help.

