Pence Campaigns For Noem In Rapid City Day Before Pivotal Midterms

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The day before South Dakotans elect their next governor, Vice President Mike Pence visited the Rapid City Regional Airport to campaign for Republican candidate Kristi Noem.

"We're here for one reason, and one reason only," Pence said. "South Dakota and America need Kristi Noem to be the next governor of this great state."

Pence wasn't the only high-profile Republican campaigning for Noem in Rapid City on Monday. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was here, too.

"The Republican Party's loss in Washington will be your gain when she becomes your governor," Graham said.

"I want to be able to say I was for governor Kristi Noem before it was cool," Pence said. "And Kristi Noem is South Dakota. I did have the chance to serve with her on Capitol Hill. Just a few short years, but I saw her quality from the time that she arrived."

"President Trump and Vice President Pence have done some big changes in this country," Noem said. "I want to build on that here in South Dakota."

The commander in chief was front and center in the vice president's message Monday.

"I'm here because Kristi Noem has been there fighting shoulder to shoulder with us every step of the way," Pence said.