SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meet Crew Maverick Maegle a happy healthy 8-month-old boy. When it comes to finding formula, his dad Dr. Michael Naegle is in the same situation as thousands of other KELOLAND parents.

“I know what it is like to be going from grocery store to grocery store looking for these formulas trying to meet your baby’s needs and it is very frustrating to have to do that to worry where your baby’s next meal is going to come from,” said Dr. Naegle.

Homemade formula can lack certain nutrients babies need, Naegle says this can cause things like seizures, growth issues, heart arrhythmias and increased risk of infection.

Even laboratory-manufactured formulas have suffered contamination.

“That’s why many of these formulas were pulled from the shelves because bacteria started to grow in them and that led to babies being admitted to the hospital, babies getting sick with these infections and this occurred in a very sterile environment so as you can see if people are making these at home it increases that risk of infection tremendously,” said Dr. Naegle.

Minnesota pediatrician Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn says as a temporary last resort whole milk could be used to feed babies over six months of age. Dairy milk isn’t typically recommended for babies under a year old.

“Infant’s digestive system isn’t able to absorb the protein as easily from cow’s milk and it leaches the iron and other important nutrients away from the baby,” said Dr. Lichtsinn.

Dr. Naegle also warns against watering down formula to make it last longer. He says if parents can’t find formula they should reach out to a pediatrician. They often have resources others don’t and can suggest safe alternatives