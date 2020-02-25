Breaking News
41-year-old woman killed from crash in downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Hartford man has been arrested after a 41-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in downtown Hartford Monday night. 

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Nichole Anderson, of Hartford, was struck by a vehicle at Main Avenue and South Street around 8:55 p.m. and was pronounced dead on scene. 

Authorities arrested Micah Giebler for vehicular homicide and DUI 2nd. 

Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said more charges are likely with the case. He said there’s no relationship connection believed between the suspect and victim.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-7000.

